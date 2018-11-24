Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Takes twirl Saturday
Cizikas (lower body) was on the ice for a solo skate Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
It's conceivable that Cizikas will return for the final Islanders game this month -- we're looking at a Nov. 29 road game against the Bruins, provided he comes back on the short side of his initial recovery timeline. Meanwhile, the centerman remains on injured reserve.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Lights lamp twice in loss to Habs•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Finds back of net in return•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...