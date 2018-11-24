Cizikas (lower body) was on the ice for a solo skate Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It's conceivable that Cizikas will return for the final Islanders game this month -- we're looking at a Nov. 29 road game against the Bruins, provided he comes back on the short side of his initial recovery timeline. Meanwhile, the centerman remains on injured reserve.

