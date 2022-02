Cizikas scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Cizikas struck at 10:33 of the second period. The 30-year-old snapped his five-game point drought with the goal, his fifth of the season. Cizikas continues to play a more defensive role as the fourth-line center. He's at seven points, 49 shots on net, 84 hits, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 39 outings.