Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Tallies shorthanded goal
Cizikas potted a shorthanded goal, registered four shots on goal and added three hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Cizikas' goal came just 11 seconds into Matt Martin's roughing minor late in the third period. The goal gave Cizikas 10 points through 31 games this year -- five of those points have come with an Islander in the sin bin. The 28-year-old has added 95 hits, 22 PIM and 48 shots on goal.
