Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Three points in last 12 games
Cizikas has three points in his last 12 games since his return from a lower body injury.
Cizikas is usually deployed as the center for the Islanders on the fourth line. He is used as an energy player to stir the pot should the team need a jolt of energy or to contain the opposing team's top offensive players. Although goal scoring is not his number one priority, he's still on pace to set a career high in goals this season.
