Cizikas (lower body) doesn't have a clear timeline for when he might return to action.

Coach Doug Weight was rather vague in his response to when Cizikas might be eligible to return, refusing to officially rule him out versus Vancouver on Tuesday. The good news for fantasy owners is that it doesn't seem as though the center will be out long term even if he isn't available against the Canucks. In the meantime, Anthony Beauvillier will slot into the fourth-line center role with Cizikas not yet practicing.