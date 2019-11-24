Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Tips in fourth goal
Cizikas scored a goal on three shots, delivered seven hits and picked up a fighting major in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Cizikas dropped the gloves with Brenden Dillon in the first minute of the second period. Then, later in the period, he got a stick on Adam Pelech's point shot, tying the game at one just 27 seconds after Marcus Sorensen had opened the scoring for the Sharks. Cizikas has seven points and 46 hits through 16 games this season. Fantasy owners in deeper formats may have use for the fourth-liner's physical skills and decent depth scoring.
