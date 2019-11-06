Cizikas scored a short-handed goal and added an even-strength assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

The Isles' checking lines supplied most of their offense on the night, with Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck leading the way. The tally was Cizikas' first of the season, and the 28-year-old has three points through nine games after he racked up a career-high 20 goals and 33 points last year.