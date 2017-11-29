Cizikas' participation in Friday's game against Ottawa is in doubt while he deals with a lower-body injury, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

While Cizikas is yet to be officially ruled out, head coach Doug Weight seemed to accept that the player would miss Friday's contest and instead is hopeful he'll be ready to return in time for Monday's matchup with the Panthers. With Cizikas out of the lineup and the skilled Anthony Beauvillier taking his place, the complexion of the Isles' fourth unit changes from a tough energy line to one without a solid identity, potentially eroding the fantasy value of a player like Cal Clutterbuck.