Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Upgrades to game-time call
Contrary to a previous report, Cizikas is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Rangers, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Cizikas took a shot to the groin during Saturday's loss to the Bruins, and he missed Monday's morning skate. Coach Barry Trotz is leaving open the possibility of the 28-year-old returning to face the cross-town rival, but the final verdict won't be revealed until warmups commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.
