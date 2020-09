Cizikas (undisclosed) underwent successful surgery after the playoffs and will be ready whenever next season's training camp begins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders haven't revealed what type of surgery Cizikas underwent, but whatever it was, it won't impact his availability for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. The 29-year-old pivot picked up 10 goals and 14 points in 48 regular-season games before adding two helpers in 18 postseason contests this year.