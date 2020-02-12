Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Will miss 3-4 weeks
Cizikas will be sidelined 3-4 weeks due to a leg laceration and has been placed on injured reserve.
Cizikas was bogged down in an eight-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt and will now have to wait until March before getting back onto the scoresheet. Given his recovery timeline, the center will almost certainly miss out on a second straight 30-plus point campaign but should still have enough time to hit 20. With Cizikas on the shelf, the club promoted Cole Bardreau from the minors, though Ross Johnston or Tom Kuhnhackl figures to get the first look at a spot in the lineup.
