Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Will miss next two games
Cizikas (upper body) is experiencing soreness and won't play either Friday or Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
A prototypical checking specialist in the bottom six, Cizikas is done for the rest of March, which opens the door for Ross Johnston and Chris Wagner to see more playing time the regular season coming to a close.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Ruled out next two games•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Won't play Friday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: May miss game Friday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Four points in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Makes impact in return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...