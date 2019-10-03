Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Will play Friday
Cizikas will play in the season opener for the Islanders versus the Capitals on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz confirmed Thursday that the ankle injury that Cizikas suffered in the last preseason game Saturday has healed. Cizikas will once again anchor what some believe to be the most consistent line for the Islanders with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck by his side.
