Cizikas (personal) won't play Friday against the Canadiens, The Athletic New York's Arthur Staple reports.

Cizikas is currently away from the team and with his wife, who is expecting their first child, so his absence may be limited to one contest. With Cizikas and Jordan Eberle (undisclosed) both unavailable, the Islanders will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Montreal.

