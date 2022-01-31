Cizikas is out of the lineup for the Islanders on Sunday due to a non-COVID-19 illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ross Johnston will draw into the lineup but play on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom when the Isles take on the Wild. Zach Parise will center the fourth line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck flanking him. The Isles will hope to get Cizikas back into the lineup Tuesday versus the Senators.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Unbottles a strike•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Gets first goal of season•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Yet to score this season•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: No points in 12 straight games•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Ready to rock•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Spotted at morning skate•