Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Won't play Tuesday
Cizikas (lower body) will not draw into the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canucks.
Per Brian Compton of NHL.com, Cizikas did not participate in the morning skate, so he was never really close to playing in this one. The initial prognosis on the 26-year-old's injury is that it was not anything serious, and he'll now have the rest of the week to rest up before Friday's contest against the Senators.
