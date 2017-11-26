Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Won't return with lower-body ailment
Cizikas suffered an lower-body injury Saturday against the Senators and won't return.
Cizikas has just four goals and four assists through 22 games, while averaging 13:51 of ice time. The 26-year-old logs high minutes on penalty kill, though, which is how he plays so much while being stuck on the fourth line. He'll have until Tuesday to recover for a matchup with the Canucks, but if he's unable to get healthy in time, Anthony Beauvillier will slot into the lineup.
