Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Won't travel with team
Cizikas (leg) did not join the Islanders for their four-game road trip, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Cizikas skated on his own in New York on Monday but it appears he'll miss at least the next four games while the Islanders are on the road. The 29-year-old forward has already missed the last 12 games with his leg injury.
