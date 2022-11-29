Cizikas still hasn't scored a goal this season through 23 games.

While no one would consider Cizikas a goal scorer, he has managed to score at least 10 goals in three of the past four seasons, so it's somewhat of a surprise that he has yet to pot one this year. Cizikas has four assists, a rating of minus-2 this year, and 29 penalty minutes. The Islanders have talked to Cizikas about staying out of the box, as he is one of their best penalty killers. This may be easier said than done on Tuesday when the Isles take on the Flyers in the second half of a home-and-home series. There were 46 penalty minutes handed out in the first game, a game that got pretty nasty in the third period.