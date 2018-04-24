Islanders' Chris Wagner: Fails to impress
Wagner was less than impressive with the Islanders as he only had one goal and zero assists in 15 games since being acquired at the trade deadline.
Wagner can be a free agent after the season and will almost certainly not be back with the Islanders. It would seem the main reason the Islanders traded Jason Chimera for his services was to save a little cash as Wagner had a slightly cheaper salary. Wagner will look to hook up with a team looking for a depth winger who can play on one of their two bottom lines.
