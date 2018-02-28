Islanders' Chris Wagner: Set for debut against Montreal
Wagner will debut with the Islanders in their road game against the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Acquired in a straight-up swap with the Ducks for Jason Chimera on Monday, Wagner should provide add an extra layer of physicality for an Isles club not ready to let go of its playoff hopes. This season, he added 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and 212 hits over 64 games with Anaheim prior to his arrival in Brooklyn.
