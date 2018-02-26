The Islanders acquired Wagner from the Ducks in exchange for Jason Chimera on Monday.

Wagner, who has delivered 212 hits through 64 games, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He's cashing out the balance of a $637,500 contract, making him the more affordable of the two players involved in this swap. Chimera, on the other hand, is owed a total of $2.25 million for his efforts in this 2017-18 campaign.

