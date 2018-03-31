Islanders' Chris Wagner: Still waiting for first point
Wagner has failed to register a goal or assist since being acquired by the Islanders at the trade deadline.
Wagner was traded by Anaheim to New York for Jason Chimera in what essentially amounted to a change of scenery deal for both players. Wagner has been a bust though with zero points in 11 games. It would seem unlikely that he will be brought back by the Islanders next season without a strong finish to the 2017-18 campaign.
