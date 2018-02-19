Gibson was emergency recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Gibson's promotion comes as the Islanders placed Thomas Greiss (lower body) on injured reserve. Its unclear how long the 22-year-old Gibson will be with the club, but he figures to primarily serve as the backup to starter Jaroslav Halak. In the minors this season, the Finn has earned an 18-11-1 record with a .909 save percentage and could probably steal a win or two if necessary -- largely thanks to New York's potent offense (3.28 goals per game).