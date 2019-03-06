Gibson was an emergency call-up from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

This move suggests that there may be a lasting injury to Robin Lehner (undisclosed), but we wouldn't make any rash lineup decisions until the team has a chance to speak on the matter. Besides, the Islanders don't play until Thursday evening. Gibson has maintained an 18-9-1 record with a 2.89 GAA and .900 save percentage through 33 games for the AHL's Sound Tigers this season.