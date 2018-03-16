Gibson stopped just seven of 12 shots before being pulled midway through the second period of Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

While it was only a matter of time until New York's porous defense created problems for the team's least experienced goaltender, it was still painful to watch Gibson crash and burn here. The 25-year-old came in with a 1-0-2 record, 1.90 GAA and .957 save percentage since getting called up earlier this month, but those numbers should only continue to get worse considering no team has allowed more goals this season than the Islanders.