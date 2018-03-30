Gibson will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Maple Leafs.

It's funny how things can shake out over the course of a season. Gibson probably wasn't even on the minds of fantasy owners during the drafts last fall, but he's been commanded the crease quite a bit this month due to Thomas Greiss's lower-body injury. Gibson has gone 2-2-2 with a 3.41 GAA and .917 save percentage through seven appearances. He now faces the daunting challenge of slowing down a potent Maple Leafs offense, but the Buds have officially clinched a spot in the postseason and it wouldn't be surprising if coach Mike Babcock ends up resting at least one of his regular skaters.