Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Gets starting nod Friday
Gibson will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Maple Leafs.
It's funny how things can shake out over the course of a season. Gibson probably wasn't even on the minds of fantasy owners during the drafts last fall, but he's been commanded the crease quite a bit this month due to Thomas Greiss's lower-body injury. Gibson has gone 2-2-2 with a 3.41 GAA and .917 save percentage through seven appearances. He now faces the daunting challenge of slowing down a potent Maple Leafs offense, but the Buds have officially clinched a spot in the postseason and it wouldn't be surprising if coach Mike Babcock ends up resting at least one of his regular skaters.
More News
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Makes 38 saves in Monday's loss•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Monday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Gives up six Thursday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Thursday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Turns aside 36 shots in Tuesday's win•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...