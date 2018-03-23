Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Gives up six Thursday
Gibson was pulled after getting walloped for six goals on 24 shots just over halfway through Thursday's 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay.
After a hot start following his promotion to the NHL, Gibson has experienced some hardcore regression, allowing at least five goals in two of his past three starts. With the league's worst defensive team skating in front of him, owners who start Gibson in dangerous matchups like this one are asking for trouble.
More News
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Thursday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Turns aside 36 shots in Tuesday's win•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Gets hook after five goals against•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In home cage against Caps•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Records 50 saves•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...