Gibson was pulled after getting walloped for six goals on 24 shots just over halfway through Thursday's 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay.

After a hot start following his promotion to the NHL, Gibson has experienced some hardcore regression, allowing at least five goals in two of his past three starts. With the league's worst defensive team skating in front of him, owners who start Gibson in dangerous matchups like this one are asking for trouble.

