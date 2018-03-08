Gibson will defend the net Thursday against the Oilers in Edmonton, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.

Gibson was tasked with staving off pucks from the Penguins in his last start and he held up well despite facing a barrage of 50 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss. Another shot-happy squad awaits Thursday in Edmonton (36.1 per game at home), though the Oilers average just 2.82 goals per contest on the home rink. If he can withstand another pelting, Gibson could be a sneaky option in daily formats.