Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Monday
Gibson will get the starting nod against the Panthers on Monday.
Gibson has essentially taken over as the primary netminder for the Isles, as he has appeared in six of the team's last 10 outings and will make yet another start versus Florida. With the playoffs out of reach, the organization is clearly trying to determine its future between the pipes -- especially considering Jaroslav Halak will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.
