Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Sunday
Gibson will get the starting nod in Calgary on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.
The Finnish netminder has just six career NHL appearances, but will make his third start in the last four games. In his two previous starts this season, Gibson has taken a pair of tough-luck overtime losses despite saving 82-of-86 shots. Another solid outing for the 25-year-old could earn him some continued playing time. Gibson is worth keeping an eye on, especially in dynasty leagues.
