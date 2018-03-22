Gibson will get the starting nod against the Lightning on Thursday.

Gibson will look to ride the momentum from his 36-save victory over the Penguins into the clash with Tampa Bay. Coach Doug Weight certainly isn't throwing the youngster any softball matchup, as he square off with two of the top offenses in the league in consecutive games. If the Finn can end the season on a high note, he could be in line for a more permanent spot in the lineup heading into the 2018-19 campaign.