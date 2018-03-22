Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Thursday
Gibson will get the starting nod against the Lightning on Thursday.
Gibson will look to ride the momentum from his 36-save victory over the Penguins into the clash with Tampa Bay. Coach Doug Weight certainly isn't throwing the youngster any softball matchup, as he square off with two of the top offenses in the league in consecutive games. If the Finn can end the season on a high note, he could be in line for a more permanent spot in the lineup heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Turns aside 36 shots in Tuesday's win•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Gets hook after five goals against•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In home cage against Caps•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Records 50 saves•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...