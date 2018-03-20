Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Tuesday
Gibson will defend the home net Tuesday against the Penguins.
Gibson surrendered five goals on just 12 shots before being yanked from his last start March 15 against the Capitals and sat the last two out before returning to the cage Tuesday. With Thomas Greiss (lower body) remaining on the shelf and the team giving Jaroslav Halak a night off, Gibson will take on a Penguins club averaging 2.95 goals per game. However, the opposition sports a minus-13 goal differential on the road this season.
