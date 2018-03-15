Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In home cage against Caps
Gibson will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Capitals.
The rookie netminder has been rolled out for the past three games. Gibson dropped jaws with a 50-save win over the Flames in Calgary on Sunday, which must've been particularly refreshing for Islanders fans accustomed to spotty play from Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss (lower body) -- those two have an .899 save percentage between them. Gibson will hope to stay hot against a Capitals team that reigns supreme in the Metropolitan Division with 85 points in the league standings.
