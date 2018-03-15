Gibson will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Capitals.

The rookie netminder has been rolled out for the past three games. Gibson dropped jaws with a 50-save win over the Flames in Calgary on Sunday, which must've been particularly refreshing for Islanders fans accustomed to spotty play from Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss (lower body) -- those two have an .899 save percentage between them. Gibson will hope to stay hot against a Capitals team that reigns supreme in the Metropolitan Division with 85 points in the league standings.