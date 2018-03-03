Gibson will guard the goal Saturday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Gibson will make his season debut for the Islanders on Saturday after posting a 2.31 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 33 games with AHL Bridgeport this season. The 25-year-old netminder could see some spare starts until Thomas Greiss (lower body) is available again, but he's likely not part of the long-term plans between the pipes. Gibson will attempt to leave a good impression, however, facing a Penguins club racking up 3.63 goals per game at home this season.