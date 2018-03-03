Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In net Saturday
Gibson will guard the goal Saturday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Gibson will make his season debut for the Islanders on Saturday after posting a 2.31 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 33 games with AHL Bridgeport this season. The 25-year-old netminder could see some spare starts until Thomas Greiss (lower body) is available again, but he's likely not part of the long-term plans between the pipes. Gibson will attempt to leave a good impression, however, facing a Penguins club racking up 3.63 goals per game at home this season.
