Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Inks two-way deal with Islanders
Gibson signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Gibson spent most of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, compiling a 19-14-2 record while posting a 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage in 37 appearances. The 25-year-old netminder will once again step in as AHL Bridgeport's starting netminder in 2017-18, but he'll also get the occasional call up to the big club when the Islanders are in need of reinforcements due to injury or illness.
