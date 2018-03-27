Gibson stopped 38 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers.

It was a solid performance from the 25-year-old, but he got no help from John Tavares and the Isles' offense. Gibson has only two wins in seven appearances since being called up in February, but his .917 save percentage is respectable and should earn him further work to close out the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories