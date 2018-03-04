Gibson allowed three goals on 50 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

After getting embarrassed in their last game, the Penguins came out firing, recording 38 shots in the first two periods. But in his first NHL start since 2015-16, Gibson was exceptional, giving up just one power-play marker on those 38 shots. Unfortunately, Gibson gave up another in the third and yielded the game-winner in overtime, but still, owners that were forced to start Gibson on Saturday will take it.