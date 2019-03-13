The Islanders shipped Gibson back to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Gibson's reassignment indicates that Robin Lehner (upper body) will dress for Thursday's contest against the Canadiens. He made a relief appearance against the Flyers on Saturday and came up a perfect 10-for-10 in terms of saves on shots faced. He'll return to the minors to provide organizational depth behind a pair of stalwarts in Lehner and Thomas Greiss.