Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Moved back to minors
The Islanders shipped Gibson back to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Gibson's reassignment indicates that Robin Lehner (upper body) will dress for Thursday's contest against the Canadiens. He made a relief appearance against the Flyers on Saturday and came up a perfect 10-for-10 in terms of saves on shots faced. He'll return to the minors to provide organizational depth behind a pair of stalwarts in Lehner and Thomas Greiss.
