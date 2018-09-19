Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Performs well over one period in loss
Gibson allowed a goal on eight shots during one period in a 5-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.
Gibson started, but Robin Lehner came on in relief to play the final two periods. The Islanders trailed 1-0 at the end of the first but took Gibson off the hook when they scored the first goal of the second period. Lehner really struggled Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see if that leaves open an opportunity for Gibson. Still, Gibson's poor 2017-18 numbers -- .908 save percentage and 3.65 GAA -- make it hard to justify a fantasy roster spot for him.
