Gibson allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The 25-year-old's pattern of posting a bad game after a stellar performance continued Friday, and he now owns a .908 save percentage and 3.65 GAA. Gibson clearly has potential because he held the two-time Stanley Cup champion Penguins to just one goal on 37 shots last week, but he has also allowed at least five goals versus the Capitals, Lightning and Maple Leafs since March 15. Start Gibson with caution.