Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Projected to start Tuesday
Gibson is shaping up to start Tuesday night against the visiting Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Gibson is listed above Robin Lehner on the projected roster for this preseason tilt, which suggests that he will be the one starting. However, Lehner will also see the ice, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday. This arrangement will make it tricky to depend on one player or the other in early DFS preseason contests, but then again, most teams are giving multiple netminders a look this early in exhibition.
