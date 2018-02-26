Gibson was sent down Monday in an emergency transaction to AHL Bridgeport, Arthur Staple of The Atlanticreports. Despite the move, Gibson is projected to stay with the Islanders.

Teams shuffle players to the minors in order to give them eligibility for the AHL playoffs, and although Gibson's move was designated under an 'emergency' assignment, he's expected to be recalled nonetheless. Although Gibson hasn't appeared in a contest this season, backup netminder Thomas Greiss (lower body) is currently on the injured reserve, meaning Gibson could draw some playing time in the near future.