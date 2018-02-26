Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Quick trip to AHL
Gibson was sent down Monday in an emergency transaction to AHL Bridgeport, Arthur Staple of The Atlanticreports. Despite the move, Gibson is projected to stay with the Islanders.
Teams shuffle players to the minors in order to give them eligibility for the AHL playoffs, and although Gibson's move was designated under an 'emergency' assignment, he's expected to be recalled nonetheless. Although Gibson hasn't appeared in a contest this season, backup netminder Thomas Greiss (lower body) is currently on the injured reserve, meaning Gibson could draw some playing time in the near future.
More News
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Called up from minors•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Attending training camp•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Re-ups for one year•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Re-signs with Islanders•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Sent down to minors•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...