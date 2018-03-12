Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Records 50 saves
Gibson made 50 saves on 52 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Flames on Sunday.
In his only other two starts this season, Gibson made just 82 saves, so the 50-save effort was extremely impressive and really helped his numbers. It was also enough for Gibson to earn his first victory of the season. Don't be surprised if Gibson receives another start or two after this stellar performance.
