Gibson was sent back to Bridgeport of the AHL on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Gibson was called up on an emergency basis when Robin Lehner was forced to miss a couple of games due to injury. Lehner returned to the team Saturday which mean Gibson was no longer needed. Gibson only played one game while with the team, giving up one goal on seven shots while coming in for a less than impressive Thomas Greiss during a 6-2 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.