Gibson was returned to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Since both Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss are healthy, NHL rules mandated that Gibson be shipped back to the minors after he was brought up under emergency conditions. The netminder will likely get more ice time in the AHL anyway, as the Sound Tigers could still make the playoffs -- unlike the Islanders who will see their season end Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories