Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Shipped to minor-league affiliate
The Islanders reassigned Gibson to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.
Gibson's demotion indicates Robin Lehner (strain) will be available for Saturday's matchup with the Devils. The 25-year-old netminder will return to his role as AHL Bridgeport's starter for the foreseeable future.
