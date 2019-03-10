Gibson made 10 saves in relief during the third period in a 5-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

It wasn't in the plans to use him, but with Thomas Greiss yielding five goals in the first two periods, coach Barry Trotz pressed Gibson into service just a few days following his emergency call-up. It was just his second NHL appearance of the season, but Gibson has a .941 save percentage, stopping 16 of 17 shots, and a 1.50 GAA this season. The 26-year-old is 3-4-3 with a 3.45 GAA and .904 save percentage in 14 career NHL games.