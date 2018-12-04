Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Summoned by parent club
The Islanders recalled Gibson from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.
Robin Lehner wasn't present at Tuesday's morning skate due to an undisclosed issue, so Gibson will likely draw into the lineup for the evening's matchup with Winnipeg. The 25-year-old Finn will be shipped back to the minors as soon as Lehner is ready to return.
