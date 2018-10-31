Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Summoned by parent club
The Islanders recalled Gibson under emergency conditions Wednesday.
Robin Lehner (strain) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Penguins, so Gibson will likely backup Thomas Greiss against Pittsburgh if Lehner's unable to go. The 25-year-old netminder will be returned to New York's minor-league affiliate as soon as Lehner is cleared to play.
